Crashing cold front brings October rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a period of dry and sunny days, a crashing cold front will bring in the rain on Tuesday. It will move through the region swiftly through the morning and mid-day hours.

For those of you that are starting your day along the Pacific Ocean waters, you will have rain as early as 4 or 5 a.m., dropping that water before sunrise. Rain jackets will be helpful west of the Cascades.

The early hours should just be cool and cloudy around the valley. We may have light rain starting to drop in the western edges of Yamhill, Polk, and Benton counties. Closer to the 9 a.m. hour for Portland the showers start to form. If you start your commute before that time, you may be able to avoid the rain here.

Showers will be kicking into gear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. If you were hoping to grab lunch or go to the park Tuesday, you will have to wear the rain jacket. This will be the wettest point of the day. By evening the front collides with the mountains and the moisture stays east of I-5. There is even a chance for broken clouds around sunset.

Swipe through the forecast zones to get your expected temperature for the day. Temperatures will be warmer to the east as conditions are going to be rather dry and sunny. There will be a range of 50s and 60s west of the mountains, with highs back to the 70s and potentially even hitting 80 for Baker City.

This is the time of the year where there is a large swing in temperatures from the morning to the afternoon in the dry sections of the state.

For some this will be our first rain of the month, for others, it is still holding off.