Dangerous heat descends upon Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Good morning! Get ready for a record-setting heatwave over the entire Pacific Northwest this weekend.

It has never been as hot in Portland as it will be this weekend and it begins today with temperatures topping out in the lower 100s today in Portland. We are calling for 106 today.

The coast will be a mixed bag with temperatures from the lower 70s on the central and southern Oregon coast, to as high as the mid-80s to near 90 on the northern Oregon coast.

Overnight low temperatures will not fall below 70-75 degrees tonight across the metro area.

Sunday looks even warmer with temperatures nearing 110 on Sunday. Please remember to hydrate and check on pets and the elderly.