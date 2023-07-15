PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday brings some of the warmest temperatures of the week to Portland as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper-90s. Those hot and dry conditions will elevate the wildfire potential throughout the late evening hours.

Temperatures will sit nearly 10-15 degrees above normal Saturday afternoon along the Willamette Valley. Stronger northwesterly winds will continue to dry out Oregon and Washington’s parched landscape. That will continue to keep the wildfire threat elevated through the late evening hours.

Breezy northwests wilds will range from 10-15 mph with gusts nearly 20-25. Those stronger winds have the potential to spread potential new wildfires Saturday afternoon and evening.

Stronger afternoon winds expected in Portland Saturday, July 15, 2023

Portland’s latest heat streak continues through the Pride Festival along the Portland waterfront. A few high clouds are likely later in the day Saturday. That has the chance to make highs in the mid and upper-90s feel slightly cooler.

Portland’s Pride Festival weekend weather forecast

Temperatures will fall back into the upper-80s Sunday as Oregon and Washington’s latest system approaches.

Clouds will become more widespread Monday. That will help drop temperatures nearly 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s hot and dry extended forecast

That latest cooling trend Monday is short-lived. Another round of hot and dry weather builds again by the middle of next week.