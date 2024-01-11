PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arctic blast is set to bring sub-freezing temperatures to much of the country this weekend, and Saturday’s conditions around Portland will be some of the coldest seen so far this winter.

Strong easterly winds will help push the country’s latest cold air mass through the Columbia River Gorge and into Portland, bringing on the potential for snow and ice for the region. This cold air will work its way through the Willamette Valley on Saturday. Not only will daytime highs struggle to climb warmer than the mid-20s, but winds will make it feel much colder.

Some wind gusts are expected to be near 50 mph around Portland on Saturday. You add in the air temperature in the teens and 20s and that makes it feel closer to 10 below zero. This latest cold snap is expected to last in Portland through the start of next week.

The wind chill factor is the temperature it feels like to humans. Anything that gives off heat is susceptible to ‘feel-like’ temperatures because it’s the measurement of the loss of heat felt. If there is no wind present, heat is trapped near the body, keeping an individual insulated and warm. It’s the wind that removes that insolation layer and pulls the heat away from the body making it feel much colder than the actual air temperature.

The loss of heat felt can also speed up the time it takes to succumb to frostbite. The colder the temperature and the stronger the wind, the less time it takes to experience frostbite.

The coldest recorded temperature in Portland during January is 2 degrees below zero recorded in 1950. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Portland was observed that same year when the temperature fell to three degrees below zero. Portland isn’t expected to see temperatures that cold this weekend, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t life-threatening when you factor in the wind.

This arctic blast isn’t expected to be felt just in the Pacific Northwest. Most of the country will see dangerously cold temperatures last through the weekend and into much of next week.