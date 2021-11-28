Days away from December but our weekend remains balmy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It sure doesn’t feel like December is right around the corner! Temperatures sitting 10 to 15 degrees above average this weekend. A passing warm front kept the morning extremely warm. I expect to see records due to the temperatures this weekend. It’s going to feel mild this morning, great for a bike ride or just about anything. I’m hoping for some sunshine in the morning as well. If we do open up, it could be a spectacular start to the day. Expect clouds to eventually take over, but most should stay dry today. The Oregon coast will eventually see the rain coming back. The moisture will lift north and then fall back south through the day (slowly). I also expect the wind to be picking up too, potentially gusting to 30 mph for the coast.

Swipe through the graphics below to find your forecast for your location today. I expect near record high temperatures today in the valley. It’s likely that we do break the record of 59 degrees today (it may happen before we even wake up). That record was set back in 1940. That should tell you how warm it is right now. Most locations will probably start in the 60s before dropping to the 50s later in the day. A sunny day with some passing clouds up near Government Camp. Temperatures in the 40s and potentially pushing 50 degrees. It will be extra nice over in Madras and central Oregon today. Temperatures hitting the mid 60s with sunshine. It may get a little gusty and times, but not as breezy as the coast.

Futurecast is painting a few isolated showers in the morning, but those will likely be outside of the valley. Greatest chance coming out of the coast or some of the hills of the Cascades. Mid-day and early afternoon appears to be dry outside of Clatsop county. This is also a chance for a break in the clouds. Well after sunset is when the chance for rain moves in. We may start seeing light rain as early as 9 p.m. tonight. I expect the rain later in the night, potentially after midnight. It will again be a pleasant day to get out and help some of the local business owners and to do some shopping. Enjoy the mild temperatures.