‘December weather’ getting active this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you find it hard to believe that it is December, the weather may change that feeling here shortly. We are going to have a few more systems moving in this week and the weather pattern is trending to more rain.

Sunday doesn’t appear to be too wet, as the frontal system moving through this weekend should shift out. The morning hours may still have a few isolated showers, but mainly clouds. Moisture still apparent on the weather model for the mountains to the east. The snow level is going to be around 5,000 feet in the morning and then it will shoot up Sunday night.

Before that warmer air moves in, we have a concern for freezing rain and ice accumulation in the central Gorge Sunday morning. We haven’t had much winter travel this fall, so folks should be wary in the morning.





It should slow down in the morning for areas of the gorge, but we will likely hold on to some minor precipitation past sunrise. Weather models do show some of that moisture around at 7 AM for Hood River county.

Check out the day planner to wrap up the weekend. There may be some morning gloom, but I’m feeling pretty good about some sun breaks in the afternoon. Temperatures around average or above, topping off in the upper 40s to lower 50s. If there happens to be any rain, it will be in the early hours and it will be very sparse.





After burning through the first week of December with no measurable rain, we should change that up come Tuesday. All-in-all this has been a quiet start to the month.

Winter is just a few weeks away and we are hoping for more rain and mountain snow in the Pacific Northwest (PNW). Tuesday will bring in our next real shot of rain, with more action later in the week. Notice Sunday and Monday are mostly dry with clouds in the PDX Rain graphic slotted below. If you still need to get up some lights or you are thinking about just getting out for a December cruise on the bike, rain is unlikely until Tuesday.

It’s going to be that chain of systems that should help out the ongoing Air Stagnation Advisory that remains in place to the east until Tuesday at 7 PM. Poor air quality below 1500 feet and that can be irritating for those of you that may be dealing with some respiratory problems. We will stir things up later in the week.

One last reminder that there may be some fog Sunday morning as well. The largest concern will be any sort of freezing fog that may develop for areas like The Dalles and points to the east. Safe travel in the morning hours before that patchy fog can dissipate. I hope for some sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures warming to the mid 40s for central Oregon.