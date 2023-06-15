PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rinse and repeat! Just without the rain part of that phrase as Portland sees another round of morning clouds and afternoon sun.

The cloud coverage seen during the morning hours will help keep Portland temperatures near normal during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be warmer than Wednesday, as the mercury climbs to the mid-70s Thursday afternoon.

Portland’s near-normal temperatures Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday is the beginning of the latest warming trend seen in Portland this week. Friday will be the warmest day of the week before a cool pock of air drops temperatures this weekend.

Cooler temperatures return to Portland for Father’s Day weekend

Afternoon highs are expected to fall nearly 10 degrees below normal for the middle of June by Sunday. This coincides with the return of the summer solstice on Wednesday.

Not only will cooler temperatures return to the metro area, but conditions could get cold enough to bring snow to some of Oregon and Washington’s high Cascade peaks.

Lower snow elevations expected Sunday evening into Monday morning for the Cascades

No major impacts are expected for mountain pass travels this weekend. However, temperatures will be much cooler than week’s past. No snow accumulation is expected on roadways around 4,500 ft. Places like Timberline Lodge could see a light dusting of snow come Sunday night into Monday morning.

While snow chances increase for the Cascades, rain chances return to the valley and coast. This will help damper the fire threat for the short term, but will likely have very little impact on the current drought situation.