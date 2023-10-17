PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler nights and abundant moisture are helping increase western Oregon’s fog potential Tuesday night. Early evening fog prompted the National Weather Service out of Portland to issue a ‘Dense Fog Advisory‘ Tuesday night.

Visibility is expected to drop as low as a quarter mile by Wednesday morning. Low beams should be used during periods of travel through dense fog.

Foggy conditions are expected to reach from southwest Washington to Eugene along the Willamette Valley by early Wednesday morning. Locations above 1,000 ft. should steer clear of the most dense fog.

Mid-morning warming and wind movement will help to improve the visibility seen across western Oregon and Washington by noon Wednesday.