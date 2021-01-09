Saturday brings dense fog, freezing temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dense fog this morning in the Willamette Valley coupled with freezing temperatures could make roads slick. The fog will begin dissipating once the offshore flow kicks in.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY FOR INLAND AREAS BELOW 1500 FEET… * WHAT…Visibility under a half mile at times for most of the interior lowlands, below 1500 feet. * WHERE…Interior lowlands, including the entire I-5 Corridor from the Cowlitz River Valley through Clark County and the Willamette Valley, as well as valley of the Cascades Foothills. * WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s, with a few icy spots possible on less traveled rural roads and bridges, mainly those closer to the Coast Range and the Cascades Foothills. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=dense%20fog%20advisory

Next chance of rain is late tonight and into Sunday morning. Daytime highs are around 50 on Sunday and through most of next week. No valley snow coming anytime soon. In fact, next week looks quite mild with plenty of rain.



Rain totals for Sunday



Mt. Hood forecast

While we’re waiting for the next round of rain to roll in tonight, bigger waves are also rolling in. There is a risk for sneaker waves. Living up to its namesake, these waves will surprise you because they are not like the other waves. If you’re spending any time this weekend along the south central Oregon coast be aware of a high surf warning in effect Sunday.