Despite the smoke and rain clouds this month, we have some sunny days coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When we start to get closer to October and November, I try to remind folks that the cloudy days are going to become more frequent and that we need to capitalize on the sunshine.

Well, Thursday is your courtesy reminder! Not only did we have to do deal with the smoke blocking out the blue sky, but we have those clouds ready to do the same. With all that rain that we took in on Wednesday, of course we had to deal with the clouds too.

Now on average, Portland tends to have about 12 days in September where clouds cover 80 to 100 percent of the sky. That still leaves 60 percent of the month with at least some sunshine to work with. This month, we are pretty close to our monthly average and I think we will probably see something close to what the numbers call for by the time we wrap up the month. That means, we likely used up most of the cloudy days and we have some sunshine coming. For those of you that enjoy the dry fall weather, with fresh crisp air, you’re likely in luck (for now).

Thursday Evening Clouds

Friday Clouds

Here is the deal:

We have to work around some passing clouds and overcast moments on Thursday. There may even be a few isolated showers that come and go. Now if we have some rain, it may come in the form of a quick burst (moderate). The best chances for that is going to come to the north, for our counties in Washington but we there have been showers moving through Marion county and for folks south of Portland too. With that being said, we just can’t rule out a little rain on Thursday.

Thursday Noon Portland, Oregon 9.24.2020

Friday is going to be an overcast day. We won’t be able to escape that storyline to finish up the week. We have another system moving on in and the stratiform clouds will take over. Expect it to feel very similar to our Wednesday. With that, we may finish the month slightly over our average for cloudy days, but it shouldn’t be bad.

NAM Courtesy: Weather.cod.edu

When does it completely open up? I think Saturday afternoon into Sunday is going to be that transition to a clear sky. Above is a weather model depicting a simulated IR Satellite (detecting heat energy which then displays objects based on the temperature, clouds/etc.). There isn’t much going on by the time we start to settle in to the weekend. That means we can tack on a few more clear days for Portland. Enjoy the sunshine when it comes.