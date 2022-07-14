PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your water bottles all cleaned up and ready for the next few days of heat. Temperatures are going to jump a few more degrees on Thursday.

Portland hovered in the 70s for most of Wednesday, but the high is expected to hit the mid 80s by late afternoon Thursday. There will still be cool and refreshing air to start your Thursday. Potentially a few morning clouds around the Columbia River and the Portland metro area. You may want to close the windows and zip up the curtains to prevent the place from warming up in the afternoon. Sunshine will be out in full force and those temperatures start to creep into the less comfortable zone by 3 p.m.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a visual representation of the forecast.

Notice that we have a wide range of temperatures again by evening. The Oregon coast will top off in the mid 60s. There will be a northwest wind coming in off the coast, which should feel pretty good.

Temperatures up and down the valley will be in the mid 80s. This is the time of the year where the Lower Columbia Basin starts to heat up. Temperatures may hit the triple-digits for areas like Hermiston and we may even have some significant heat near Pendleton.

Futurecast will show the morning clouds that are streaming into Clark and Multnomah counties at 8 in the morning. By afternoon a clear sky with plenty of blue is expected. If you’re going to be out and about, protect yourself from the sun!

Have a great day.