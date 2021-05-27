Don’t leave home without it: Rain jacket needed Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Grab the rain jacket before you step out the door Thursday morning! You won’t make it very far without getting rained on if you leave it behind.

Rain will be here by the morning and you’ll want that hood. There is a chance for a rain shadow to form from the coast range, so that may lower rain totals on Thursday, but there will be rain.

I want to show you the cloud forecast for the early morning. Plenty of clouds around the Pacific Northwest (PNW) to start the day. This is going to be a cloudy start to the day. I wouldn’t count on a colorful sunrise or anything like that. There will be some breaks going through the day, but note that there will be a chance for rain even after this initial surge in the morning.

If you focus out over the Pacific where that slot of broken clouds appear in the morning, eventually that break behind the front comes to the valley. I wouldn’t count on it being overcast all day.

How about rain totals? Well if that rain shadow does set up, it will drop some of the rain totals to close to one tenth of an inch. The wettest areas will be the coast range and the Cascade foothills today. Rain totals may push about a quarter of an inch around Portland, with somewhere around a half an inch in the areas closer to the coast range.

Also, heavy rain out in southwest Washington and up near the Olympic Peninsula on Thursday. Weather models keep the rain totals to a minimum east of the Cascades. With each update, the totals appear to become lower. I would still be ready for some isolated showers, especially for locations near The Dalles and hugging the Gorge.

It will not be a good day to do yard work around here. But we have more dry time coming by the weekend.

I also want to point out that the wind may pick up as the cold front comes in and likely behind it as well. The wind gust forecast has a southwest wind picking up the 30 mph range around the Greater Portland Metro Area Thursday afternoon after mid-day. I would expect wind gusting to the 20 to 30 mph range, especially in the morning with that cold front passing through anywhere after 6 a.m.. Notice that the weather model is even pushing some locations up to around 40 mph with this event.

Be prepared for some moments where it sounds like the rain is coming down real hard because of that wind. You may want to keep an eye on some of the hanging decorations or loose items around the yard.

Lastly, expect temperatures to just sit in the 60s today. The heat is not coming with this spring storm. This is going to be by far the wettest week that we’ve had going back to March. This should help us pass the half inch mark for the month. This may be our last rain for the month of May! We will watch early on Friday for some rain.

We are looking to dry up for the weekend, so this is about it. Now the real question, will we have a gloomy June?