Don’t worry, summer will show up this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Right now many states are seeing 90s and triple-digit heat, but the Pacific Northwest is about to see back-to-back days in the 60s.

Oh, make that three days in July with only a high temperature in the 60s! We’re only seven days into this month and the temperature has been locked in the upper 60s to lower 70s for a good portion.

We did have a 90+ degree day earlier in the year. It wasn’t that long ago actually. You can read more about our warmest day of the year here. That filled our quota or average for the month of June. But what about the month of July?

Over the span of 79 years at the airport, we average around four 90-degree days for the month of July and four for the month of August. Some years we have more than others, such as in 2018 when we had 15 days at 90 or above for the month of July, compared to zero in 2012. Last year, July had three 90-degree days and six in August. That came out to about average between the two months. With a heap of mid to upper 80s to deal with, turning into classic summer weather in the Pacific Northwest.

Let’s rewind a bit even further to in 2015, when the month of June had nine days in the 90s and then the month of July had 10 days in the 90s and two 100s! I just want to talk about that real quick, because our summer could be something like that. It was also a terrible wildfire season.

With cooler air this week, as we push through early July, what about those 90-degree days? There are no obvious signs of an extended period of heat coming our direction. There are some signs of heat building in by the week of July 20. That is a ways out and of course, the pattern may find a new outlook, but it’s possible we bring that high pressure to the west and start cranking up the temperatures.

For now, I would count on conditions to be closer to the average in the upper 70s than in the 90s.