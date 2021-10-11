Downpours fizzle out, but the cool sticks around Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a scrappy weather day on Sunday (thunderstorms and mountain snow), we are starting to dry on out Monday.

The trough that brought in the cool unsettled air is shifting to the east for the day. This will pull the moisture south and it will dry us out from north to south Monday. The morning may bring in a few isolated showers for the Oregon coast.

The mountain will have snowy roads from the showers that pass overnight. This will pull south by morning, impacting the central Cascades and the Wallowa Mountains to the east.

Expect temperatures to be chilly in the morning, but not quite to a frosty point in the valley, but it will be possible in the Lower Columbia Basin to the east. The dry areas around Goldendale this morning.

Portland should begin the day in the lower 40s with a high in the upper 50s. It’s still going to be cool out there. Likely 10 degrees below our normal average for this time of October. Where has fall gone? We hit fast forward and we have mountain snow to prove it.

Expect a full sky of sunshine by the afternoon. A transient ridge of high pressure will move across the region and that should dry us out. That also keeps the sky open for Monday night into Tuesday morning. That will cause some frost around the valley. Spend the sunny afternoon covering up some of those vulnerable plants!

Conditions should become milder later in the week. We have a few rounds of rain in the forecast too. You can find a visual representation of our forecast in the slideshow below.