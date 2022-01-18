Dress code in Oregon Tuesday: Jacket, hat, maybe gloves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – January has brought both soakers and a stretch of dry days. Tuesday we will lean on the cloudy and damp side as showers sprout up by morning.

We should wake to light rain from Kelso south to Salem. That means areas of Vancouver and Portland will be showery by the morning commute. This won’t be a steady rain, but it should be enough to grab the rain jacket.

This is all part of some onshore flow and a weak front that moves through. For those of you east of the mountains, you will have some open-air and a light wind. Nothing changes through the day, as conditions stay gray and wet. There will be some moisture that reaches the east side of the state by evening. Central Oregon should stay dry with sun breaks and passing clouds, spotty showers through the evening for the Willamette Valley.

Rain totals should be small, with a narrow batch and weak lift expected. Rain totals will be slightly higher out to the Oregon coast.

If you swipe through the slideshow below, you can catch the rain total for the day and through Thursday night. We may pull about a half-inch of rain by Thursday. Tuesday won’t offer much, but it should get the party started.

Winter gear may still be useful Tuesday. It will be more fitting for those of you east of the Cascades. Temperatures to start near freezing on Tuesday morning. It may be nice to have a pair of gloves or a winter hat to stay warm. Afternoon temperatures range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. The Oregon coast will hover around 45 to 50 degrees, warmer to the south. The Willamette Valley should top off in the mid-40s, under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures hitting the lower 40s from Madras over to Pendleton.

This will be one of the coolest days this week. Warmer weather to move through come the weekend.