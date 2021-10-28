Dressed in drab! Double-digit days of clouds in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s load up another gloomy day with rain!

We haven’t had a sunny sky in over a week — it’s been drab for days and Thursday will be no different. There will be no escaping the clouds and the rain for the day.

There is currently a stream of moisture just off the coast, which means steady rain will be targeting Portland later today. Before we get to the deeper moisture, we have a bout of scattered showers to deal with. It will mostly be for locations along the northwest Oregon coast and up through areas of southwest Washington. We can’t rule out some shower activity around the foothills of the Coast Range and the Cascades too. It may just be a cloudy morning for locations like Salem.

Heavy rain should reach Astoria and communities hugging the Columbia River by the evening. This is the next atmospheric river that is going to drop some rain across the Olympic Peninsula and some of us here in Oregon.

The heaviest rain and highest rain totals should stay north or out near the Oregon coast. It will move southeast slowly, eventually impacting the whole valley and gorge closer to midnight.

You’ll be able to rest peacefully during the pitter-patter of the rain Thursday night. It will mostly be a light rain around here until that plume reaches us closer to midnight. Rain totals much higher up in Washington, with some spots in Oregon in the half an inch or more. I do believe the rain total will be more for areas like Astoria today.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a visualization of the forecast today.

HOW ABOUT TEMPERATURES?

We will spend most of the day in the warm sector of this system, which means temperatures are going to be slightly warmer than what we have been experiencing recently. Expect high temperatures to jump to the mid-60s before cooling down later at night. This will be our warmest day before we drop back to the 50s for the remainder of the week and weekend. Broken clouds for central and eastern Oregon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Weather models are even trying to push a 70-degree day out near Pendleton today.