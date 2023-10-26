PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drying and cooling trend is on its way to the Pacific Northwest as many locations prepare for sub-freezing temperatures this week.

Wednesday’s wet weather comes to an end Thursday as a few lingering showers work their way through the Portland area during the early morning hours. Very little rain accumulation is expected as drier and eventually sunnier weather returns.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cool and drier weather for Thursday, October 26, 2023

The chance to see sunlight Thursday will help counteract the cooler-than-normal conditions seen over the Portland area with highs in the low 50s. Those clearing skies will only allow temperatures to fall even colder early Friday morning.

Frosty temperatures return to Portland by Saturday morning as clear skies return to the region

Early morning lows will work their way back into the 30s this week. Thursday night into Friday morning will be the first round of 30-degree weather in Bridge City for the first time in 189 days. That was the last time Portland dropped into the 30s, back on April 20, 2023.

The number of days since Portland’s seen temperatures in the 30s

Frost has the possibility to cause harm to some sensitive plants this weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s drier and colder weather forecast for the final days of October

Sunny afternoon skies will help warm temperatures into the mid-50s by the weekend, but that’s still several degrees cooler than normal for the end of October. Thankfully, Halloween looks to be dry and mild for trick-or-treaters.