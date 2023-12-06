PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Record-breaking warmth, flooding rains and a dwindling snowpack are directly connected to the Pacific Northwest’s latest atmospheric river.

That atmospheric river is on the move Wednesday, helping to dry skies later in the day. As the front continues to move east, temperatures will begin to cool as slightly drier conditions return to the region.

The persistent rain begins to slow later in the day Wednesday. That doesn’t mean western Oregon and Washington will steer clear of additional rain accumulation.

Rain accumulation continues Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Snow elevations will begin to fall as cooler weather collides with moisture over the Cascades. Snow elevations will dip to nearly 4,000 ft. by Thursday. That’s where Oregon’s snowpack will get a helping hand after the warm mountain temperatures and high-elevation rain seen this week.

Snow elevations are expected to fall as temperatures drop by the end of the week

Falling temperatures over the mountains will also occur over Portland and much of the Willamette Valley. Afternoon highs will return to the average of the upper 40s by the week’s end.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the wet and cooler weather trend expected in Portland over the next week

Scattered showers will remain until the start of next week. A brief pause in the wet weather will happen as early as Friday in Oregon and Washington.