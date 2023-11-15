PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning showers are not long-lasting. Another round of dry and mild weather is expected over the Pacific Northwest by the end of the week.

Wednesday morning’s rain showers will slowly decrease throughout the day. The cloud coverage will help keep temperatures in the low to mid-50s through the afternoon.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s weather forecast for Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Rain accumulation will not amount to much on Wednesday. The greatest rain accumulation will fall during the early morning hours.

Forecast rain totals Wednesday, November 14, 2023

Skies will slowly start to dry throughout the day on Wednesday with the chance for a few sun breaks before sunset. The abundance of moisture from early morning shows will keep the fog potential elevated Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Foggy Thursday morning skies will clear by afternoon with another round of sunshine returning. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 50s through the end of the week.

Dry weather returns late Wednesday and lasts through Friday thanks to a high pressure system

Another stronger fall storm moves into Western Oregon and Washington by Saturday. That’s when Portland and the surrounding area will see its next best chance for rain. Colder temperatures will return to the region with Saturday’s system as highs are only expected to sit in the low 50s.

A mix of sun and rain with near average temperatures expected through the middle of next week in Portland

That cooler-than-normal weather trend will continue across much of the Pacific Northwest through the start of next week. Snow elevations are expected to fall slightly by Thanksgiving over the Cascades.