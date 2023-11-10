PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The on again, off again rain showers continues as slightly drier skies return to the Pacific Northwest Friday.

A lingering shower or two is possible across western Oregon and Washington Friday morning, but conditions will trend drier. Clouds will continue to sit overhead, keeping temperatures in the mid 50s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s mild, but cloudy forecast for Friday, November 10, 2023

These mild and dry conditions are a pause in the showers before another front brings wind and rain back into the forecast this weekend.

Oregon and Washington’s next front will bring another round of rain into the area Saturday. That’s where winds could gust to almost 30 mph. These may have negative impacts on a few Veteran’s Day parades across the area.

Portland’s next round of rain keeps the wet weather potential over the area through the end of the week.

Another round of rain is expected to keep temperatures mild next week. This will keep the wet weather trend going into the middle of the week with beneficial rain.