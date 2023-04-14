PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the warmest and driest weather in recent days is expected in Portland Friday afternoon.

A few sun breaks will rain down over western Oregon and Washington Friday afternoon. That brief amount of sunshine will help warm highs into the upper 50s to low 60s.

That warming trend continues into the weekend. Clouds will continue to increase Saturday, but afternoon highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. Portland typically sees afternoon highs around 61 degrees on April 14.

The Rose City will near that in the coming days.

Below-average temperature trend in Portland through the middle of next week

The turbulent temperature trend continues Sunday. A front will usher cooler and wetter weather back into the region Sunday afternoon.

Gusty winds will drop temperatures nearly 10 degrees below normal by Monday. Those cooler and wetter conditions will continue through the middle of next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

Portland’s weekend will start off dry, but it’s been a while since both Saturday and Sunday have been rain-free. It’s been almost half a year since Portland has seen no rainfall on both Saturday and Sunday.

A look back at Portland’s last dry weekend

The closes dry weekend to date was back in the middle of February when a trace of rain was recorded at the Portland Airport.

Despite cooler-than-normal temperatures and wet weather becoming a staple this month in western Oregon and Washington, improvements in the drought situation continue to benefit the region.