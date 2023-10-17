PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s super–soaker event of rain leads to drier and warmer weather for the Portland area Tuesday.

Patchy morning fog is possible for parts of the Willamette Valley as a mix of clouds and sun is expected later during the morning hours. A few moments of sun will help temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures go from near normal to almost 10ºF warmer than what’s typical for the middle of October in Portland. Highs will continue to sit above normal through the end of the week.

Portland’s temperature trend puts the mercury above normal for much of the week

This warmer temperature trend comes with another drying stent for the Pacific Northwest. Another round of rain is expected by the end of the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate weather forecast with drier and warmer weather expected this week

The next round of wet weather will help temperatures fall back to near normal conditions. Those new normal temperatures put the Rose City in the upper 50s.