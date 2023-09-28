PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few cloud breaks and drier skies are expected Thursday as a third storm brings more rain to the Portland area Thursday evening.
Since the start of fall late Friday night, Portland has seen measurable rain each day. Thursday won’t be any different, but those showers won’t start until later in the afternoon and evening.
The heaviest rain will hold off until the afternoon hours Thursday. That’s where additional rain accumulation will near a tenth to a quarter of an inch by the end of the day Thursday.
The wet and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Winds will be much calmer out of the south, southwest throughout the day only gusting to nearly 15 mph.
The wet weather trend is expected to last through the week’s end. Friday morning could see a few light rain showers with drier and potentially sunnier skies expected by sunset. Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the month and into the start of October.
Weekend activities outdoors will be much drier, but likely muddy. Sunny skies return as highs remain in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Morning fog is likely Saturday morning, but sunshine will help start runners off on a bright note for the Portland Marathon Sunday morning.