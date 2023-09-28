Showers won't start until later in the afternoon and evening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few cloud breaks and drier skies are expected Thursday as a third storm brings more rain to the Portland area Thursday evening.

Since the start of fall late Friday night, Portland has seen measurable rain each day. Thursday won’t be any different, but those showers won’t start until later in the afternoon and evening.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the wet weather timeline seen along the Willamette Valley Thursday, September 28, 2023

The heaviest rain will hold off until the afternoon hours Thursday. That’s where additional rain accumulation will near a tenth to a quarter of an inch by the end of the day Thursday.

The wet and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Winds will be much calmer out of the south, southwest throughout the day only gusting to nearly 15 mph.

Below average temperatures remain as spotty showers continue during the afternoon for Portland

The wet weather trend is expected to last through the week’s end. Friday morning could see a few light rain showers with drier and potentially sunnier skies expected by sunset. Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the month and into the start of October.

Cooler and wet weather continues through the end of the week with sunnier and drier weather expected this weekend

Weekend activities outdoors will be much drier, but likely muddy. Sunny skies return as highs remain in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Fall outdoor activities will be muddy this weekend, but sunnier and slightly warmer weather returns to the Pacific Northwest

Morning fog is likely Saturday morning, but sunshine will help start runners off on a bright note for the Portland Marathon Sunday morning.