PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the exception of a drop or two of rain, Portland is expecting its first dry day in December on Friday.

The latest atmospheric river of the season continues to exit the Pacific Northwest. That clearing will keep cloudy skies overhead, but also bring in cooler temperatures.

Today’s drier and cooler conditions expected in Portland for December 8, 2023

A few breaks in the clouds are possible later in the day as Oregon and Washington prepare for another round of rain on Saturday. Accumulation on Friday alone will only be seen in the early morning hours. That’s where just a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible.

Drier weather expected Friday, December 8, 2023 after an atmospheric river clears the Pacific Northwest

Dry weather continues to build over until Saturday evening. That’s where rain will be found from the valley to the foothills of the Cascades.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s slightly cooler and drier weather forecast for the next week

Snow will fall once again over the mountains as low as 1,500 ft. through Saturday.

Snow accumulation is expected to be near a foot to two feet by the middle of the weekend. Mountain pass travel will likely be tricky through the weekend.