Drivers beware: Ice storm warning for Gorge starts Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The western part of the Columbia River Gorge will be under an ice storm warning from Friday night until Saturday morning, and drivers are urged to take precautions.

Although the total amount of ice is unclear at this time, the most impacted part will be from Multnomah Falls to Cascade Locks and Stevenson, according to the National Weather Service.

The ice storm warning will be active from Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m., with the time of heaviest accumulation being between 1 and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers are being urged to stay off of Interstate 84 and other roads in the area due to treacherous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, the Hood River area is under a winter storm warning and the mountain passes have a winter weather advisory starting at midnight through Saturday afternoon. Travel is expected to be tough for those heading to the ski resorts through Saturday morning, but the best day to ski will be Sunday. That being said, the avalanche risk is currently at “considerable” levels through Saturday.

It will be a rainy weekend for those in Portland and on the coast, with rain showers picking up Friday night ahead of the warm front. The rain will calm down by Saturday evening, and Sunday looks partly sunny and drier. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend.