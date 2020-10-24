Dropping temps prompt Freeze Watch for Sunday night

The Freeze Watch will end at 9 a.m. Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures could dip below freezing by the end of this weekend, prompting a Freeze Watch that will be in effect for parts of Oregon from Sunday night through Monday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures that dip down as low as 25-degrees are possible, according to Tillamook County Emergency Management.

Several parts of the state should expect frosty temps overnight, including the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon (below 2,000 feet), Central Coast Range of Western Oregon (below 2,000 feet), Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

Residents should be prepared for the cold weather and take steps now to protect any plants that cannot withstand the freeze, as well as any outdoor pipes that could burst. In ground sprinklers should be drained and have their tops covered to protect from freezing.

The Freeze Watch will end at 9 a.m. Monday.