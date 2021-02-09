Dry and cool Tuesday with colder air around the bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Take in these early week days because you may be feeling a bit cold by the time Thursday comes along.

We start the morning in the mid 30s around Portland with colder temperatures to the east. The highs should reach the mid 40s by the afternoon, bringing below average temperatures for the afternoon. That curtain of cold air that we keep mentioning is still to the north and east of us as of Tuesday.

It surely wants to start hustling through the gaps and into areas of the Columbia Basin as we move farther north near Spokane. With that cold air getting closer, the day will be colder for you in areas of The Dalles and Pendleton. That is the first step to what could be a cold forecast west of the Cascades later in the week.

Knowing all that, you may still want a heavier jacket when you leave in the morning. If you’re an early bird who likes to get a good run or bike ride in, you won’t have to worry about rain.

As we look at projected temperatures for the next 15 days, you can see the drop in temps come Friday. It’s going to be the time frame from Thursday-Monday that we are watching for winter weather.

Again, no issues Tuesday, we are should be dry. Northwest flow sticks around, allowing for some clouds around the valley, but also some sun breaks.

You can see the total cloud cover for early Tuesday before mid-day, where it is relatively cloudy. As the day moves along we should open up the sky a bit more. I’m not ruling out sunshine for your day, but you have the best chance later before sunrise at this point. There may even be a few areas that see some patchy fog in the morning too. That is likely limited to just some isolated spots.

This last graphic is a view from way out showing the view of the northern hemisphere with the United States and Canada at the bottom middle of the image.

That large area of blue extending through most of Canada is what we continue to watch in the coming days. How far west will it extend and what is the timing. Meanwhile, there is an area of low pressure to the west of Oregon. That is going to be the weather maker that we track heading into Thursday!

Right now, the combination of the two is what can bring in the winter weather later this week. It’s worth documenting now so we can see how much it evolves in the next few days. If you’re interested in the extended forecast, make sure you check out some of our other winter weather blogs through the day. You can find an in-depth article about the polar vortex here.