PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We reached 81 degrees for our afternoon high in Portland on Saturday as we’re now starting to see a bigger warming trend.

The metro area will be under blue skies and see above-normal temperatures once again on Sunday, but we aren’t expecting to get as warm as we did on Saturday. Sunday’s forecast calls for mid- to upper-70s up and down the valley.

There is no chance of rain in the forecast for the next 7 days in Portland. Sunday will mark the 20th consecutive day of no rain in PDX.

The lack of rainfall over the last month is increasing the fire threat around our region.

Combining the dry weather with breezy conditions on Sunday afternoon and evening means we will have elevated fire danger in the Portland metro area.

Summer heat arrives in Portland on Tuesday as our daytime highs will return to the low 90s, but this latest heat trend is short-lived. Temperatures will be back to the low- to mid-80s by the end of next week.