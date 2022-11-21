PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –After a cool, dry and windy weekend, we are expecting this coming week to feature a little bit of everything from sunshine to rain and wind.

It was another cool night Sunday as temperatures fell into the 20s and 30s in the valley and 30s along the coast.

Clouds will continue to increase slowly Monday ahead of a frontal system that will arrive Tuesday morning. But Monday will continue to be mostly dry. Get outside and get some exercise.

Sunday was Portland’s 13th consecutive day of November dry weather, tying the record set in 2000. Models continue to indicate that we will likely remain dry the rest of Monday as well. If Portland can make it through without any measurable rain, we will have a new record at 14 days.

However, models are insistent that the dry November weather comes to an end Tuesday.

As we look ahead to Thanksgiving, things are looking good. After some lingering showers on Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure returns just in time to eat some turkey.