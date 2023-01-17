PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a rinse and repeat forecast from Monday to Tuesday for the Portland metro area.

A mix of clouds, sun breaks, and a stray shower are all possible Tuesday for Western Oregon and Washington. Rain chances increase briefly Tuesday evening. That comes as the Pacific Northwest prepares for its next major front.

Heavy rain returns with latest cold front Wednesday. (KOIN)

Heavy rain returns to the region Wednesday morning. That comes as a cold front moves onshore. Not only will it drop nearly 0.5″-1.25″ of rain through late Wednesday evening, but temperatures will be impacted by a degree or two through the rest of the week.

Forecast rainfall totals through Wednesday evening. (KOIN)

Temperatures trend in Portland over the next week. (KOIN)

That also comes with a drier weather pattern setting up over the western half of the country through the next week.

Drier conditions return to the west through the next week

Sunshine returns to the forecast quickly after Wednesday’s cold front. Afternoon highs will remain near normal through the weekend.