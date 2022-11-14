PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have a favorite fall jacket that isn’t built for the rain, now’s the time to show it off.

Of course, November is known to be part of the rainy season, and it tends to live up to that reputation around the region. Portland and surrounding communities started the month with nearly three inches of rain, and now, we are on a six-day stint of dry days. It will be seven when we finish up our Monday.

Going back through the records around here, it is typical that we have at least two consecutive dry days at any moment of the month. However, once we start reaching a full week — then we start pushing our luck.

The record over at the Portland International Airport is actually 13 days. That record was established twenty-two years ago in 2000.

We may be getting close to that number by the time we see our next measurable rain. This record does include a trace of rain.

Portland and the surrounding communities are not expected to even see a trace of rain until Sunday, which gives us at least six more days to enjoy the dry weather.

WHAT’S THE DEAL?

High pressure is building up across the Pacific Northwest, reminiscent of a pattern we would endure during October. All the cold winter air is now to the east of Washington and Oregon, dropping through the upper Midwest.

This is going to be stubborn, barely shifting, through the week. Not only is this area of high pressure acting as a shield for the region, but it’s also going to build even deeper over the course of the next few days. It will jump to the north too, preventing any of the disturbances that may drop cold air into our region out of Canada.

The wind is wrapping around this area of high pressure and moving across the mountains from east to west. This is helping dry us out, but it will keep the area very breezy. Although the jet stream meanders a bit more this time of the year, it’s going to ride up to the north and around our region due to this ridge of high pressure.

So, what’s next? More time to enjoy the sun!

Check out the rain chances for the next 10 days. We are expected to hold off from the precipitation through the week. The weekend should start dry, but it may wrap up with some measurable rain. The massive blocking ridge of high pressure is expected to break down around the end of the weekend.

If we happen to make it through Sunday without measurable rain, we would tie the current record of 13 consecutive dry days.