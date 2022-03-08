PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We had a pleasant three-day stretch of sunshine and mild temperatures, but it falls off today as a disturbance moves in.

You’ll wake up to low clouds and even some areas of fog. There will not be much rain by the morning, but we can’t rule out a few showers north of Portland into Washington. Cowlitz county will be first in line for showers.

Weather models are also projecting some moisture into areas of the Lower Columbia Basin by sunrise. This may mean some snowfall for the mountain range in eastern Oregon. For those who are needing to travel I-84 east to Idaho, be ready for snow.

Cycle through the graphics below to get a visual idea of the forecast today. A noticeable difference by the afternoon, as moisture seeps into Multnomah county and the northern Cascades. This is going to be the wettest period of the day. When you leave the house in the morning, you will want to grab a rain jacket for the afternoon.

There won’t be much rain south of the Portland area until later in the day. The cold front will be more beneficial for the mountains than the Willamette Valley.

Late Tuesday night is expected to be more active than earlier in the day. Futurecast has rain as far south as Eugene. This is when the mountains will pick up more snow. Government Camp and the passes through the Cascades should pick up four to eight inches of snow.

Check out the difference from Portland south to Salem by Tuesday night. Weather models have over a quarter of an inch of rain around Portland. Little to no measurable rain from south of Salem. Those rain totals will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the system moves south. Today’s temperatures are going to be in the upper 40s. Coming in 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the forecast from Monday. The weather pattern will change up for a few days after the system moves through Oregon.