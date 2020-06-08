Dry time Monday after the 4th wettest start to June from weekend storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From Friday to Sunday we gathered over 1.50″ of rain at the Portland International Airport. That is saying a lot because that is over 90 percent of what we typically receive for the month of June in the first 7 days. It wasn’t a wet weekend for all locations, but the areas that did fall under those storms saw those higher totals. According to the National Weather Service in Portland, from June 1 to June 6, Portland saw the 4th wettest start to the month of June. It’s nice to have the rain when we are hurting with the drought conditions.

Will we keep the rainy stretch going for the 4th day in a row? Not so much as the area of low pressure and trough that was the contributor to the unsettled weather is now shifting east. We should see a weak ridge move in tomorrow which should dry us up a bit. With that said, we will likely have a few isolated showers to start the day before sun breaks and dry weather take over for the second part of the day.

Temperatures remain a bit cool with daytime highs likely only topping off in the mid to upper 60s for your Monday. Our next rain maker will arrive on Tuesday, leading to a mostly cloudy day with light rain in and out of the forecast for a majority of the day.

If you’re looking for some dry time this week, your best bet for some dry conditions will be later in the afternoon on Wednesday and then on Thursday. Midweek looks mostly flat before we pick up the action again by Friday and the weekend.