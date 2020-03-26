Dry Thursday but there’s a wet week ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re between systems right now. That means we get a full dry day.

Morning temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30’s. Where skies cleared last night will leave an open gate to colder temperatures and patchy fog. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs reach the low 50’s. I expect there will be some sun breaks especially in the early afternoon.

Next chance for rain arrives Friday morning at the coast and midday in the valley. From that point we’re in for a wet weekend with slightly warmer temps – low to mid 50’s. Our snow levels will be above mountain passes for the weekend. Follow the yellow line in the graph for a day to day freezing level forecast.

In the GOES 17 satellite loop you can see a break in the clouds along the coast of WA/OR following the departure of an upper level trough. The next system you can see several hundred miles offshore is what will bring us rain Friday. This image is made available by RAMMB CIRA Satellite Loop Interactive Data Explorer in Real-time.

And if you’re eager to get out and roam, we’ve made it easy for you. Visit our webcams https://www.koin.com/weather/webcams/