Dry weather to stick around until Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Monday! We’re getting back to the sun for a couple days before rain moves in later this week.

We saw a weekend of lovely spring weather. Saturday was fantastic — we hit 70 degrees again! Easter Sunday was much cooler than Saturday. Temps reached 59, which is the average for this time of year.

As far as Monday morning goes, expect conditions to be a bit frosty in spots. Areas outside downtown could see at or below freezing, putting tender new plants in danger.

After Monday’s frosty start, sunshine and dry conditions will get us through the next couple of days. Rain will return later in the day on Wednesday and will continue through the weekend.

