PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dry skies return to western Oregon and Washington with the forecast calling for below average temperatures. On average, Portland’s afternoon highs should be around 48 degrees this time of year. Willamette Valley locations will struggle to make it that warm Monday.

Morning fog will play into the slow warming trend during the morning hours. Clearing skies Monday afternoon will help get temperatures into the mid 40s.

Monday morning fog visibility forecast in Portland

The dry stretch of weather comes into play as high pressure moves over the Pacific Northwest this week. Sunny skies will be a welcome sight for the region, but won’t help in the drought progress seen over the last two months.

Current drought situation in Oregon

Portland typically sees an average of 5.03 inches of rain in the month of January, making the first month of the year the third wettest on average.

Portland’s observed rainfall in January as of Sunday, January 22, 2023

As of January 22, 2023, Portland has found itself lacking in moisture. The airport has only seen 3.20 inches of rain as of Sunday. That means the rain deficit will continue to grow as dry skies remain in the forecast through Thursday.