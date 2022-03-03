PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Right now, Mother Nature is making a deal with herself for the Pacific Northwest. It looks like we’re going to trade out the rain for less rain Thursday in Portland.

Also part of the deal, we are going to trade out the balmy temperatures for average temperatures in the Willamette Valley. It doesn’t sound like much, but we will finally see some dry moments and a sun break Thursday. It’s been four days of 100% cloud cover. If we can get some extended time with sunshine, it would be the first we’ve had since last Saturday.

Cycle through the slideshow below to get a visual representation of the weather story. The futurecast is already advertising a sun break by the morning commute for Portland. Still very wet over on the east side of the state as the leftover moisture travels east.

Although we may wake up to some sun breaks, it will not be sunny all day. There will still be passing showers and passing clouds through the day. The southern Willamette Valley will take more time than the northern valley to clear out.

By the afternoon, the clouds and moisture that start the day for central and eastern Oregon will be nearly out of the state. Behind it, we will have a cool onshore flow keeping conditions somewhat unstable.

If we do catch rain Thursday, it will be in the afternoon. Forecast rain totals are low west of the Cascades on Thursday. There will be some patchy showers, but not a lot of measurable rain coming through the forecast models.

Last year, we had the driest spring on record. We could use a wet spring this year. The more showers and mountain snow we have, the better. A day like Thursday will be more of a standard March day. We dry out for the weekend as well. Temperatures will hover in the 50s for the coming days. Overnight temperatures will start to cool to the 40s and eventually the 30s.