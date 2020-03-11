Early morning showers Wednesday but sunshine by the afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a few dry days, some raindrops are in the forecast come Wednesday morning. If you ride your bike, you may need some light rain gear but it should be leaning on the dry side. Don’t be completely fooled by the morning weather either, because the afternoon should be feeling and looking better.

With a weak front moving through, it will run out of fuel quickly and the clouds should start to open up by mid-day around Portland. I call these types of fronts “frail” fronts because they don’t amount to much. With the hour by hour forecast at 6 a.m. plenty of showers in areas of Clark and Cowlitz counties. By 8 a.m. those showers are now developing from Portland south to Salem. Again these showers are in and out and will be light in nature.

That window for showers is around 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. or so. Behind the front, conditions start clearing out and we will likely start to see that cloud coverage out of the picture by early afternoon, potentially earlier.

With that weak front, it will drop the snow levels a bit and as that front reaches the Cascade Range, some very light snow is possible and that could be as low as Govt. Camp. It jumps back up on Thursday afternoon with sunshine and some warmer air back in the forecast. However, all eyes on Friday and the weekend with colder air expected to return to the Pacific Northwest. The system that is going to arrive near the end of the week will have adequate moisture and will also be paired with some cold air. Notice how the snow levels again drop come Saturday morning. That will mean more snow for the mountains and potential snow for some in lower elevations.