East wind settles down Tuesday with onshore conditions picking up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A magnificent site from above as we look at the green patch of the Willamette Valley between the surrounding clouds. A cumulus smattering over the Pacific Ocean with thicker coverage and billowing action over California. But check out the thinner clouds to the northwest of the valley. Those will be gliding through the area as we take on our Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Visible Satellite – Tuesday Late Morning



The 500mb chart below is delivering a picture of what is going on aloft Tuesday late morning. The area of low pressure that was our snowmaker on Saturday is still rumbling around to the south off the coast of California. Continuing to stream in moisture and generating snow for the mountains there. This is another view of the moisture that will be moving in our direction today, with that patch of blue to the northwest. That is going to be the clouds and maybe even a sprinkle for a few locations Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This is the introduction of more of an onshore flow.

500 mb Analysis and Water Vapor – Courtesy: College of DuPage

The wind has been cranking from the east the last two days. It helped our temperature flourish to 60 degrees on Monday. With that shift from the east to the northwest, we will usher in some of that moisture and that will keep our overnight temperatures warmer because of the clouds.

Onshore Flow 850mb Tuesday Afternoon/Evening

Morning Shower/Southern Oregon Mtn. Snow

Notice with this we may have a few spotty showers late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The graphic above is a weather model that is projecting very isolated showers in the valley and for the Oregon coast. The best bet for moisture is still to the south and central areas of Oregon. The 7-day forecast is continuing to look warmer and dry. Enjoy your St. Patrick’s Day and the wonderful weather to come.