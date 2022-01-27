East wind to help prevent morning fog around Portland Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are nearing the end of January, and sunshine is expected for another day. How about that morning fog? There will still be areas of patchy fog in areas of the Willamette Valley, but the fog development around Portland should hold off.

Expect a morning with sunshine, but also a breezy east wind. It will be the wind that staves off the pesky morning fog for Vancouver too.

It will be a cold morning for all. Temperatures will start in the lower to mid-30s out to the Oregon coast. Fantastic weather is slated for the Oregon coast on Thursday with highs pushing the 60-degree mark or mid to upper 50s if not.

The wind is going to be running out of the east to southeast, pushing around 10 to 15 mph. The Willamette Valley should warm to the mid or upper 40s. It’s possible that we have a few 50-degree temperatures Thursday as well. The air stagnation will see an improvement in the windy spots. It’s possible that the West Hills end up with wind gusting to the 30 or 40 mph range.

Weather models are also projecting a 30 to 40 mph wind gust for the east metro and communities like Gresham on Thursday. From Troutdale to Happy Valley, the wind will be picking up at times.

For those of you that like an early morning walk or who are thinking about a bike commute it will be cold. The wind chill will be running all morning, which means you need to bundle up. Grab the gloves and grab a hat that will cover your ears.

We have no rain in the forecast Thursday or the next two to three days.

You can swipe through the forecast zones and other informative graphics. For those of you that are in Madras or Pendleton, it will be a cold and foggy day.