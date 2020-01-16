Eastbound I-84 re-opens; Winter Storm Warning in Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River were closed because of accumulated ice and snow for most of the overnight hours but re-opened around 6 a.m., the Hood River Sheriff tweeted.

Several trucks spun out near Bonneville Dam on the eastbound side. The trucks have been removed, officials said.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Columbia River Gorge until 4 p.m. Thursday. with 3-6 more inches of snow and the possibility of freezing rain.

ODOT has REOPENED I-84 EB lanes, after lengthy overnight closure from Troutdale to Hood River following several crashes. We are experiencing some freezing rain in Troutdale now, so just take it easy on your commute!#pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/uM0JqeIvGQ — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) January 16, 2020

ODOT crews are using sand, salt and graders to smooth the road and break up ice potholes.

At this time, the westbound lanes are open but drivers should be very cautious.

KOIN – Closings and Delays

KOIN – Weather Alerts

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.