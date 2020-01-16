1  of  42
Closings
Eastbound I-84 re-opens; Winter Storm Warning in Gorge

Weather

I-84 closed from Troutdale to Hood River

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River were closed because of accumulated ice and snow for most of the overnight hours but re-opened around 6 a.m., the Hood River Sheriff tweeted.

Several trucks spun out near Bonneville Dam on the eastbound side. The trucks have been removed, officials said.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Columbia River Gorge until 4 p.m. Thursday. with 3-6 more inches of snow and the possibility of freezing rain.

ODOT crews are using sand, salt and graders to smooth the road and break up ice potholes.

At this time, the westbound lanes are open but drivers should be very cautious.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

