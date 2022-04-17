PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weather is looking nice this Easter Sunday morning. The showers associated with Saturday’s system have pushed off to the east.

We are inbetween systems Sunday with morning sunshine on the way for all those Easter egg hunts. It should remain dry all day long.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon, but the next system does not arrive until late Sunday along the coast.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s from the coast through the valley on Sunday with light wind. If you are looking for something to do, try heading up to the mountains for some fresh powder and great spring skiing.