Easter starts wet in region, then clears up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday was fantastic — and we hit 70 degrees again!

Easter will not be quite as nice, as a weak cold front moves through the region. We may see a few showers in the morning, not much, then clearing skies. The temperature change will be quite obvious.

Much colder, drier air moves in on north northwest wind. Expect conditions to be frosty in spots on Monday morning. Areas outside downtown could see at or below freezing, putting tender new plants in danger.

Monday and Tuesday look dry. Wednesday and Thursday a few showers. Friday we start to see another system approaching. Saturday seems pretty wet and cold with more mountain snow.