Eastern Oregon flooding starts to abate

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 photo, Nate Fuller and Archie Morrow await rescue on the roof of a home in Thorn Hollow outside of Adams, Ore. The pair were stranded when they attempted to rescue the elderly couple who were stuck in the house as waters from the Umatilla River began to rise. All were rescued by helicopter that evening. Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides. (Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian via AP)

Umatilla residents could need to shelter in place 'for weeks'

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Red Cross official says waters covering roads in flood-hit northeastern Oregon are starting to recede, allowing residents who spent the night in shelters or with friends to return and assess the damage.

Earlier, some residents in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in northeast Oregon had to be airlifted by from their flooded homes by helicopter as rain and melting snow caused rivers to crest their banks. The rain had stopped by Saturday morning, but more was forecast before sunny weather comes on Sunday.

The Red Cross Cascades office tweeted 25 people stayed in shelters in Pendleton and Walla Walla Friday night into Saturday.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said there are still roads closed in the Milton-Freewater area, with additional closures in other spots of the county. Anyone with non-emergency questions can call 541.966.3671.

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, Chantel Fuller watches as water floods her home in Thorn Hollow outside of Adams, Ore. Fuller’s husband was involved in a rescue attempt that left him and three others stranded in the home as water from the Umatilla River rose around them Thursday evening, and were rescued by helicopter. Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides. (Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian via AP)

A young boy plays in a street flooded by overflowing Issaquah Creek in Issaquah, Wash., as heavy rains pound the area Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Rain storms are triggering flood warnings on rivers across western Washington state. Major flooding is expected or already occurring on four rivers – the Snoqualmie near Carnation, the Tolt above Carnation, the Carbon near Fairfax and the Cowlitz at Randle. (AP Photo/Martha Bellisle)

A firefighter looks on as a man escorts a woman from an apartment complex as flood waters rise Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Issaquah, Wash. Heavy rain sent the creek over a major roadway, under an apartment building east of Seattle and up to the foundations of homes as heavy rains pounded the region. A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington. Numerous roads were closed because of water over the roadway. Officials also warned of landslide risks. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Residents and volunteers work to place sandbags at an apartment complex as flood waters rise Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Issaquah, Wash. Heavy rain sent the creek over a major roadway, under an apartment building east of Seattle and up to the foundations of homes as heavy rains pounded the region. A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington. Numerous roads were closed because of water over the roadway. Officials also warned of landslide risks. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A firefighter carries Harlyn Alves, 2 years old, along a rope line and to high ground as his four-member family was evacuated from their apartment building Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Issaquah, Wash. Heavy rain sent the creek over a major roadway, under an apartment building east of Seattle and up to the foundations of homes as heavy rains pounded the region. A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington. Numerous roads were closed because of water over the roadway. Officials also warned of landslide risks. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Larry Alves watches from his home of 50 years as rain continues to fall and Issaquah Creek flood waters rise Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Issaquah, Wash. Heavy rain sent the creek over a major roadway, under an apartment building east of Seattle and up to the foundations of homes as heavy rains pounded the region. A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington. Numerous roads were closed because of water over the roadway. Officials also warned of landslide risks. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Homes are flooded by overflowing Issaquah Creek in Issaquah, Wash., as heavy rains pound the area Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Rain storms are triggering flood warnings on rivers across western Washington state. (AP Photo/Martha Bellisle)

Homes are flooded by overflowing Issaquah Creek in Issaquah, Wash., as heavy rains pound the area Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Rain storms are triggering flood warnings on rivers across western Washington state. (AP Photo/Martha Bellisle)

This Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo shows a small bridge in the Thorn Hollow area of rural Umatilla County that collapsed as a result of rising floodwaters from the Umatilla River near Adams, Ore. Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides. (Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian via AP)

Residents in northern Umatilla County were warned they could be stranded for a significant period of time due to the recent flooding from the Umatilla River.

Rescue crews were on the ground and in the air on Saturday to not only remove people from dangerous situations, but also to help residents assess whether they are able to “shelter in place” for several weeks.

Officials from the county’s Flood Joint Information Center and Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies said anyone needing help should wave to the helicopter crews making rounds on Saturday.

Emergency evacuation notices were issued Friday to people living in the northeastern part of the county. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties where severe flooding, snowmelt, erosion and landslides have pummeled the region.

Many roads remain closed by landslides, flooding and fallen trees in parts of Washington.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report