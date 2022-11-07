PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If we were to vote for the perfect Election Day forecast, it may include some sunshine and a break from the rain. Well, you will get both of those for Election Day!

There is a small catch — it’s going to be a cold day. Not only will the temperatures take a hit, but we will have a biting wind out of the east too.

As an area of low pressure sinks south off the Oregon coast, the shower activity from the last few days will diminish. This is going to be the first step to offering a bright and dry forecast for the day.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast throughout the day.

You will notice that there may be a few areas of mountain snow, but travel will not be as large of an issue compared to the weekend. Expect temperatures to begin in the mid to upper 30s, with daytime highs pushing to the mid-40s.

The Willamette Valley will stay dry, with an ample amount of sunshine and a few clouds. For those of you in central Oregon, there will be some snow that moves in from the south. No changes by 8 p.m. with the exception of a sunset and temperatures slightly cooler.

We do want to prepare you for a cold winter breeze in the early hours. If you want to get out to drop your vote at a ballot box, you will want to bundle up. There will be a gusty east wind that pushes through the gorge and through the city. The wind may gust to the mid-20s, some pushing the mid-30s. This will make any sort of bike ride from west to east cold and windy.

If you use the slider above, you can see that the weather data is showing a wind chill down to the 20s. Don’t leave the house in the morning without some gloves or a winter hat. The best way to avoid the chill is to make sure you cover your skin. The wind chill will not be as vicious come afternoon as temperatures warm and the wind drops slightly.