Embrace the low 80s; upper 90s on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a clear morning with our lowest temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s. Still just a little chilly feeling. Hold on to that feeling because it’s about to change this weekend.
While it’s incredibly clear in the morning, take a moment to gaze above the horizon to the east for noctilucent clouds. You might be able to see those mysterious-looking cloud streaks one hour before the sun rises at 5:21 a.m. If you miss it this morning, try again tomorrow around 4:20 a.m. These clouds are also known as polar mesospheric clouds (PMC’s).
Today’s highs will be above normal again but we’re going to keep it in the low 80s in the valley and in Portland. As a dome of high pressure expands over the second half of the weekend, that’s when you can expect to feel the heat.
Saturday will again be a day in the low to mid-80s, but Sunday jumps up to the low to mid-90s. Monday is expected to be even hotter — possibly reaching 100 degrees.
Our current day length is 15 hours, 41 minutes.
Small craft advisory
Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM, Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING.
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet at 7 to 10 seconds expected.
* WHERE…Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.