Embrace the low 80s; upper 90s on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a clear morning with our lowest temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s. Still just a little chilly feeling. Hold on to that feeling because it’s about to change this weekend.

While it’s incredibly clear in the morning, take a moment to gaze above the horizon to the east for noctilucent clouds. You might be able to see those mysterious-looking cloud streaks one hour before the sun rises at 5:21 a.m. If you miss it this morning, try again tomorrow around 4:20 a.m. These clouds are also known as polar mesospheric clouds (PMC’s).

Today’s highs will be above normal again but we’re going to keep it in the low 80s in the valley and in Portland. As a dome of high pressure expands over the second half of the weekend, that’s when you can expect to feel the heat.

Saturday will again be a day in the low to mid-80s, but Sunday jumps up to the low to mid-90s. Monday is expected to be even hotter — possibly reaching 100 degrees.

Our current day length is 15 hours, 41 minutes.









There’s an elevated fire risk as each passing day we dry out under the sun. Plus a stiff westerly northwesterly flow. By Sunday we may experience a stronger easterly wind.



Great clear days at the beach this weekend



We’re counting on breaking records Monday, and possibly a tie on Sunday.

Small craft advisory