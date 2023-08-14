The first day of summer will bring warm, sunny weather to the Portland on Wednesday (Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Triple-digit heat is hitting the region, and residents in Oregon and Southwest Washington should be prepared for an emergency should one arise.

Utility companies are warning residents about overburdening electricity during this heat wave, which is expected to last until at least Thursday.

Below is a list of emergency resources residents may need in the event of a power outage or other extreme heat-related events.

Outages

PGE map

Pacific Power map

Clark Public Utilities map

Cooling shelters

211Info – Click here for more

KOIN 6’s list of cooling shelters in Portland and Vancouver metro areas

Weather alerts

Full list of active weather alerts in the region

Roads/Transportation

TriMet

C-Tran

ODOT TripCheck

WSDOT Travel Real Time

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.