Enjoy dry weather for now, because another round of rain is on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Buckle up! We still have over a month of winter on the calendar. Now we know it doesn’t just instantly turn into spring, and some years it shows up earlier or later than others.

For now we are still dealing with cold air and more of a winter grasp to the forecast. I do not see conditions changing much for the next five to 10 days, which means we stay fairly rainy and likely below average with temperatures.

It has been a wet month!

We’ve had a stretch of three dry days, almost four, with measurable rain all the other days we’ve stepped outside this month. The rain total is actually up to 2.91 inches, which is over three-quarters more for the month, tentatively. Throw on some snow and ice and the month has felt like it’s been going on for ages. Today’s dry day, Wednesday, is actually our first in a week. That dry time will not last very long because we are going to be back to the rain for our Thursday and Friday.

Right now we have 12 days of precipitation, one day of a trace of rain, and three fully dry days that came right before the big winter event.

If we look at each day, going back to Feb. 6, we can see that dry period followed by the wet winter weather. The day that really stands out is Feb. 12, when a weak atmospheric river brought in the snow and ice. The 2 inches of precipitation that we caught was just in the five-day period from Feb. 11-15.

Today the views are as expected, with some passing clouds with blue sky working in, unless you’re up in the mountains. Scroll over below and check out the magnificent blue sky coming from the Mt. Hood Meadows camera before mid-day. Factor that sunshine in with 2 feet of snow and you have yourself an amazing ski and snowboard day.

This February has been kind to the mountains. Snow levels remain low and you won’t be dealing with that pass level rain that can drain the base of the resorts. You can also see the sunshine coming down over Portland, but there are a few more clouds around the city today. Higher clouds move in later in the day too; however, still no rain.

What is next?

Rain is back in the forecast as early as Thursday morning, which will spread through the valley during the afternoon. A front will move in and that will help initiate widespread rain from Canada to California. That means the full range of mountains should take in the snow too. Expect the wettest part of the forecast to fall during the afternoon for the valley. Rainy days coming, rainy days just about here.

You know what though, the average rain total for February is actually 3.66 inches. That means we likely still have more to come.

How much with our upcoming area of low pressure? Through the day on Thursday into Friday morning, rain totals are pushing an inch to 2 inches through the coast range and the Cascades. Right now, we are likely to pick up 1/2 inch to 3/4 inches in the next 24 hours in the Willamette Valley. That moisture does spread to the east for Madras and Pendleton. For now keep the rain jacket out and ready to use. We still have a wet month to get through.