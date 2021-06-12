Enjoy dry time before rain arrives in Portland Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting off the weekend mostly dry Saturday morning until late afternoon/early evening. Saturday night through Sunday will be the wettest time period.
Forecasts show upwards of 0.80″- 1″+ of rain possible for the weekend in Portland. With totals like that, we will have collected more rain in one weekend than over two months (April and May).
Feeling a little sticky? Saturday temperatures will soar to the upper 70’s, if not 80°! Plus, our dewpoints are increasing making it feel a touch warmer than it actually is. Sunday cooler temps prevail, low 70’s.
If you’re heading to the Hops game, be prepared for rain to increase while you’re there watching. Bring that waterproof cushion and a hooded jacket!
Small craft advisory
Waters From Cape Shoalwater Wa To Cascade Head Or From 10 To
60 Nm-Waters From Cascade Head To Florence Or From 10 To 60 Nm
Small Craft Advisory In Effect From 6 Pm This Evening To 11 Am
Pdt Sunday
What…For The First Small Craft Advisory, Seas 9 To 11 Feet At
9 Seconds. For The Second Small Craft Advisory, Southeast Winds
15 To 25 Kt With Gusts Up To 30 Kt And Seas 7 To 10 Feet At 11
Seconds Expected.
Where…Waters From Cape Shoalwater Wa To Cascade Head Or From
10 To 60 Nm And Waters From Cascade Head To Florence Or From
10 To 60 Nm.
When…Small Craft Advisory, Until 5 Am Pdt Early This
Morning. Small Craft Advisory, From 6 Pm This Evening To 11 Am
Pdt Sunday.
Impacts…Conditions Will Be Hazardous To Small Craft.
Additional Details…A Short-Lived Break From Small Craft
Advisory Conditions Is Expected From Approximately 5 Am Pdt This
Morning Until 6 Pm Pdt This Evening. Small Craft Conditions Are
Expected To Return After 6 Pm Pdt This Evening.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions…
Inexperienced Mariners, Especially Those Operating Smallerhttps://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory
Vessels, Should Avoid Navigating In Hazardous Conditions.
Gale Warning
SYNOPSIS FOR WASHINGTON AND OREGON WATERS
Low pressure will remain W of the waters today through Mon. A secondary low will develop and approach the area from the SW today, move across the region tonight, and become absorbed into the main low center W of the waters early Sun. The main low to the W will dissipate Mon night. High pressure will then build across the waters Tue and persist through Wed night.
Washington and Oregon waters- Inner waters from 60 nm to 150 nm offshore.
Outer waters from 150 nm to 250 nm offshore.
Seas given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.
Cape Lookout to Florence, OR between 60 NM and 150 NM offshore
TODAY…S to SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft.
TONIGHT…S winds 25 to 35 kt, diminishing to 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 ft. Rain.
SUN…S winds 10 to 20 kt, becoming 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft.
SUN NIGHT…S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
MON…S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
MON NIGHT…S to SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
TUE…SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W to SW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT…W to NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED…N winds 5 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT…N winds 10 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=gale%20warning
