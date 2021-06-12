Enjoy dry time before rain arrives in Portland Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting off the weekend mostly dry Saturday morning until late afternoon/early evening. Saturday night through Sunday will be the wettest time period.

Forecasts show upwards of 0.80″- 1″+ of rain possible for the weekend in Portland. With totals like that, we will have collected more rain in one weekend than over two months (April and May).

Feeling a little sticky? Saturday temperatures will soar to the upper 70’s, if not 80°! Plus, our dewpoints are increasing making it feel a touch warmer than it actually is. Sunday cooler temps prevail, low 70’s.

If you’re heading to the Hops game, be prepared for rain to increase while you’re there watching. Bring that waterproof cushion and a hooded jacket!





The taller the grass, the wetter it is. Wait until mid week before mowing.







Saturday only rain totals

Weekend rain totals







Friday’s rain totals

Almanac as of June 11

Small craft advisory

Vessels, Should Avoid Navigating In Hazardous Conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory

Gale Warning