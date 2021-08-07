Enjoy this mild weekend: extensive heat wave is around the corner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little rain, better air quality and below normal temperatures are all happening this weekend.

Portland finally broke its 51-day dry streak Friday morning, measuring 0.03″. It’s not much but any drop helps. Increased humidity and a change in wind direction is helping to improve air quality, largely across the Pacific Northwest.

Get outside and take advantage of max temps in the upper 70’s this weekend. There is one more chance to catch a few more rain drops before next week’s heat wave. Light measurable is possible this evening and may continue overnight while you sleep.

Early next week you’ll notice a warming trend. By Wednesday, we’ll likely hit 100-degree temperatures. This may last several days. During this time you’ll want to think about how you’re going to keep yourself cool and look out for your neighbors who may not have access to air conditioning.





Rain total at PDX Friday

Forecast rain totals for Saturday night



















Air Quality Alert, Washington

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Colville Confederated Tribes Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Spokane Tribe Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima The Air Quality Alert for Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties continues until further notice due to smoke from nearby fires. Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=WAZ043&warncounty=WAC047&firewxzone=WAZ684&local_place1=3%20Miles%20ESE%20Okanogan%20WA&product1=Air+Quality+Alert&lat=48.3435&lon=-119.5188#.YQ5Mr4hKiUk

Bootleg Fire Incident Info as of Aug. 6

Projected Incident Activity Overnight fire behavior continues to be more active as RH recovery becomes poorer. Interior pockets of fuel are burning more vigorously and longer into the evening.24 hours: Calmer conditions will follow the cold frontal passage and the risk of the fire crossing existing fireline will greatly diminish.48 hours: Calmer conditions will reduce the risk of the fire crossing existing firelines. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/

The timelapse below was captured by the Alert Wildfire network of cameras. This was Thursday when wildfire smoke was heavy and winds were strong. Notice the swirling dirt in the distance just beyond Timberline Lodge. The top soil is extremely dry. For drought information visit drought.gov.